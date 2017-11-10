 Masked men assault guards outside AMU proctor’s house

Aligarh Muslim University campus Aligarh Muslim University campus

Over a dozen masked men barged into the compound of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Tabassum Shahaab and allegedly assaulted security personnel deployed there, police said on Friday.

The incident took place yesterday night when the masked men entered the compound, allegedly assaulted security personnel and smashed window panes but could not enter the house. After hurling abuses at the guards, they escaped before police arrived on the scene.

The incident came hours after the university had taken disciplinary action against two students and suspended them. An FIR was also filed against the students for their alleged involvement in vandalism on campus. According to an official release of AMU, an FIR was filed at the Civil Lines Police Station yesterday night against unidentified person.

AMU officials said the entire campus unrest is “part of a wider conspiracy to de-stabilise the newly appointed vice chancellor by vested interests”. AMU Proctor Prof Mohsin khan told PTI that a video footage of yesterday night’s violence had been handed over to police.

He said preliminary inputs indicated that “hired professional from outside the campus were involved in yesterday night’s attack “. He said the violence appeared to be orchestrated to de-stabilise the university administration in which some students were being “used”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App