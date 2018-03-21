Mary Kom’s NGO, Rajiv Gandhi trust under MHA scanner for FCRA violation

Boxer Mary Kom Bronze Boxer Mary Kom Bronze

An NGO run by Olympic medalist and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom has come under scanner for allegedly receiving foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act just four days after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Imphal on March 16.

The NGO, Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, is among the 42 organisations that were probed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for allegedly receiving foreign funds.

Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, a social mobilisation programme for women’s empowerment in Uttar Pradesh; the Centre for Internet and Society, a Bengaluru-based NGO which flagged breach of Aadhaar data; and NASSCOM, the apex body for the $154 billion Indian IT-BPM industry; are also under the scanner.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that 21 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust in Delhi, Asianet New Charitable Trust in Kerala and Amnesty International (India) Foundation, were served a standard questionnaire for the alleged violation. Rijiju said audit and inspection had been completed in cases of 21other NGOs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App