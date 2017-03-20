Maruti Suzuki releases road safety index

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India today released a road safety index, covering eight cities including the national capital and Mumbai. The index, compiled across several categories on the basis of citizen views and ground level surveys, rates cities across the country on road safety on various parameters like road lighting, maintenance and infrastructure.

The names of winner cities were announced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. While Mumbai featured on top for pedestrian rights, Delhi scored maximum for its connectivity, road quality and road infrastructure.

As per the index, Bengaluru topped in road safety while Ahmedabad scored high on road cleanliness.

“Road safety is increasingly becoming a matter of national importance. As a leader in automobile industry we are working on inculcating safe driving habits among people through various training initiatives,” MSI Executive Director Marketing & Sales RS Kalsi said.

This initiative of city-wise road safety index further strengthens the company’s mission for safer roads, he added.

The objective of the report is to lay down parameters which can become guidelines for government institutions, NGOs and to improve road safety, Kalsi said.

Other cities covered under the index include Pune, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

