Maruti factory violence case: 31 convicted, 117 acquitted by Haryana court

The Maruti plant in Manesar (Express Archive Photo by Manoj Kumar) The Maruti plant in Manesar (Express Archive Photo by Manoj Kumar)

After nearly five years of legal battle, 31 people were convicted Friday in Maruti Suzuki Manesar factory violence case and 117 were acquitted by Haryana court. They had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arson and rioting. The Gurgaon district was reportedly put on alert before the verdict. While nine of the accused workers are still behind bars, 139 are out on bail.

The incident of violence, which took place on July 18, 2012, began with an argument between workers and management. The matter soon got out of hand and the workers allegedly set fire to one of the floors. HR General Manager Awanish Kumar Dev was killed in the incident and several other executives were injured.

The Maruti Suzuki plant suffered damage and the police later booked 147 workers in connection with the case. The factory workers allegedly set fire to the plant after getting into an argument with the management. They were later charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arson and rioting.

While most of them got bail over the years, 11 were still in jail. Following the incident, the management of the plant terminated the services of 550 permanent and over 1,800 contract workers causing widespread outrage.

