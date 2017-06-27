Slain jawan’s son, daughter plead for justice; ask govt to stop making ‘false promises’

Photo for representational purpose (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational) Photo for representational purpose (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational)

The family of Subedar Baldev Kumar Sharma, a jawan of 29-Assam Rifles who was killed in Chandel district of south Manipur during a militant ambush in May 2016, on Tuesday alleged injustice and apathy on part of the Himachal Pradesh government and Central government.

Speaking to media persons at Shimla Press Club, his 25-year-old son Vivek Kumar Sharma said: “I just want to know from our government (both state and centre), if the contribution of my father really deserves to be equated as balidan (martyrdom) for the nation. If yes, why there is a distinction of uniform and status?”

Sharma also added that after the Uri attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that all martyrs, whether from the army or paramilitary forces, will be given equal treatment. However, he said, there was nothing on record or no notification issued by the Central government to fulfil this promise.

Sharma also showed a letter he received from Ministry of Defence (MOD) dated December 2016 which stated: “Word martyr is not used in reference to any of the casualties in the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR), who are killed in action or any other operation.”

Meanwhile, he also alleged that the state government too did not fulfil its promises made to them. He said that the Minister for Social Justice, Col (Rtd) Dhani Ram Shandil, had promised a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh for the family, a job and naming of a local school in Shah Talai on his father’s name but they went back on the promises.

“I am in a desperate need of a job as I have to look after my mother and younger sister. It’s not my own battle, it’s a fight for justice to the families of the martyrs who have lost their sole bread earners. We are called martyr’s kin only at the time of their death but later the struggle is tough,” he said.

Subedar Baldev Kumar Sharma is survived by son Vivek Kumar Sharma, daughter Priyanka(22) and wife Aruna Devi.

