Martyr’s Day Rally today: All eyes on Mamata Bannerjee’s address

With supporters from across the state already starting to arrive in Kolkata, the stage is set for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s address to party workers in the Martyr’s Day rally on July 21. Trinamool’s annual Martyr’s Day rally in heart of the city has been a show of strength for several years now and Mamata has used this moment to send out messages to the party rank and file on earlier occasions.

On Friday, with the state to witness panchayat elections in 2018, Mamata is likely to sound the poll bugle at the rally. She visited the rally venue in the evening.

To accommodate supporters, Trinamool has set up camps at the Milan Mela ground. Party MP Abhishek Banerjee, who visited the ground, said: “Today, I came to visit our workers who have come from across the state. After witnessing their enthusiasm, I am confident that the turnout of tomorrow’s rally will break all previous July 21 records. It is a surprise that despite relentless smear campaign against our party chief Mamata Banerjee by Opposition parties, there has been no dearth of support for her. People of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee and are for development.”

Slamming Opposition parties, especially BJP, for trying to divide the state on religious grounds, Abhishek said: “People have foiled attempts of Opposition parties to divide the state along religious lines. At this crucial juncture, it is the duty of our party to maintain unity of people. We will not allow anyone to divide the state. Those who were with CPM earlier have switched sides and joined BJP. Our fight will continue against them.”

A massive dias has come up in front of Victoria House in Esplanade with large cut outs of Mamata being placed at major roads. On Friday, multiple rallies will be taken from different parts of Kolkata, which will converge in Esplanade. Processions will be taken out from Howrah and Sealdah stations, S P Mukherjee Road, C R Avenue, Beliaghata and Diamond Harbour Road among others. Roadside camps have been set up with food and directions to the venue.

Trinamool general secretary Subrata Bakshi urged party workers not to respond to provocation. “The ruling party at the Centre is indulging in provocation to create unrest in the state. Do not respond to such provocations,” he said.

