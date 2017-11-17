Martyr killed in Kashmir was cremated at his Mansa village

At Manjinder Singh’s funeral in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh At Manjinder Singh’s funeral in Mansa Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

Manjinder Singh, the 22-year-old soldier who was martyred in a gunbattle with terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was cremated on Thursday with full honours at his native village of Banawali in Mansa district. Manjinder was due to visit his village on November 22 to oversee the construction of their new house that his father was building.

“I have two sons, both in Army. Manjinder was in 10 Sikh Regiment while elder son Bhupinder is posted in 92 Field Regiment in Pathankot. We were busy these days finding brides for both and this was the reason we were constructing a new house,” said Manjinder’s father Gurmail Singh, a farmer who owns nine acres of land.

Manjinder had joined the Army in June 2015 as a sepoy. Before being posted to Kashmir, he was posted in Ganganagar. He last visited his some on Diwali. Manjinder’s mother was too shocked to speak anything, but his brother Bhupinder said, “It is an honour to lay down one’s life for the nation. No doubt we are in shock, but our job is to serve the nation and Manjinder did his duty.”

At the cremation, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Dharam Pal Gupta and SSP P S Parmar laid wreaths on behalf of the Punjab government.

