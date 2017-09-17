Marshall Arjan Singh outstanding soldier: Sonia, Rahul

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh was famous for his role in the 1965 India- Pakistan war. (Source: PTI Photo) Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh was famous for his role in the 1965 India- Pakistan war. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of 1965 war hero Marshal Arjan Singh, describing him as an outstanding soldier and a diplomat who led from the front.

Sonia said Singh will be particularly remembered for his successful operation tenure on the Burma Front during World War II. “His extraordinary contribution as an Air warrior would always be a source of inspiration for us,” she said.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “A soldier & diplomat par excellence. Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh’s demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deepest condolences (sic).”

Senior Congress leader and former minister P Chidambaram said Singh was the “epitome of courage and the embodiment of wisdom”. Singh, the hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war and the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank, died here yesterday. He was 98.

