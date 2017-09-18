Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh’s last rites today, with full state honours

Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh’s body reached his house from RR Hopital in Delhi on Sunday (Express photo Premnath Pandey) Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh’s body reached his house from RR Hopital in Delhi on Sunday (Express photo Premnath Pandey)

The mortal remains of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh were taken to Brar Square in New Delhi in a gun carriage for his last rites ceremony on Monday. He will be accorded a state funeral at 10 am. “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, a state funeral will be accorded and national flag will fly half-mast on the day of the funeral (September 18) in Delhi on all buildings where it is flown regularly,” a Home Ministry spokesperson had said on Sunday.

Singh died on Saturday evening at the age of 98, barely hours after he was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in the capital after a cardiac arrest.

“We remember his outstanding service to the nation. My thoughts are with his family & those mourning the demise of a distinguished air warrior & fine human, Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh. RIP,” PM Modi said in a series of tweets. The PM had visited Singh at the hospital on Saturday after he was admitted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi recalled Singh’s efforts at the Burma Front during the World War II. “His extraordinary contribution as a Air warrior would always be a source of inspiration for us,” she said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi called Singh a “diplomat par excellence”. “A soldier and diplomat par excellence. Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh’s demise is an irreparable loss. India has lost a true hero. Deepest condolences,” he said on Twitter.

Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh’s last rites ceremony being held at Brar Square in New Delhi. (Picture: ANI) Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh’s last rites ceremony being held at Brar Square in New Delhi. (Picture: ANI)

The only Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Singh was regarded a hero of the 1965 war. The Indian Air Force flew almost 100 IAF aircraft above the Red Fort in August 15, 1947, which were led by Singh. Graced with Padma Vibhushan award in 1965, the second highest civilian award in the country, he was accorded the honorary rank of Marshal on the Republic Day of 2002. The Marshal is the Air Force’s highest rank.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a flower wreath and pays respects to the late Marshal.

(Picture: ANI) Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a flower wreath and pays respects to the late Marshal.(Picture: ANI)

(With ANI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd