Married women a distraction, not eligible for residential colleges: Telangana government

Married women in educational institutions distract others, believes the Telangana government, which is why it has made made only unmarried women eligible to apply at the social welfare residential women’s degree colleges in the state, the Times of India has reported.

A notification on the website of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) reads, “Online applications are invited only from women (unmarried) candidates for TSWDCET-2017 for admission into 1st year B.A/B.Com/B.Sc Degree English Medium Courses in TSW Residential Degree Colleges for Women for the Academic Year 2017-18.” However, the rule is in place for a year now, and 4,000 such women are studying in these hostels and will move to the second year in the next academic year.

There are 23 residential degree colleges for women in the state, with each having an intake capacity of 280 students per year

Defending the criteria for admissions, TSWREIS content manager B Venkat Raju told TOI, “The intention is to ensure that other girls in the residential degree colleges do not get distracted because there is every possibility of husbands visiting their wives weekly once or in a fortnight. We do not want any kind of distraction among students.”

Society secretary, Dr R S Praveen Kumar, told TOI, “We don’t encourage married women but at the same time won’t prevent them if they approach us for admission. Our intention is neither to deny nor hurt any one’s feelings,” he added.

