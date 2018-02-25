Married couple found dead in their flat in southeast Delhi

A married couple were found dead in their flat at south east Delhi’s Govindpuri Sunday, the police said. According to the police, a phone call was received at 10.50 am in which a man informed that his son Mohit (30) was about to commit suicide in his apartment in street number 6 in Govindpuri.

A team of officials from Govindpuri police station rushed to spot and found that the door of the flat had already been broken by Nitin, a relative of Mohit, in presence of PCR staff. The body of Arpita Bagga (28), with ligature mark on the neck, was lying in the drawing room while her husband, Mohit, was found hanging from the ceiling fan, DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. They got married two years ago and had no child, the officer said.

Since they were for married less than seven years, the local SDM and Tehsildar were informed about the incident for conducting inquest proceedings, the police said. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary in AIIMS. Parents of the woman have been informed about the incident and they were headed to Delhi from Varanasi, Biswal said.

