Marriages fixed on Facebook are bound to fail: Gujarat High Court

With young people increasingly taking to social media to find new friends and life partners, the Gujarat High Court has advised a couple to dissolve their troubled marriage as wedlock fixed on Facebook is “bound to fail”.

Justice J B Pardiwala made the observation in his January 24 order while disposing of a domestic violence case, where Fansi Shah of Rajkot had accused her husband Jaideep Shah and her in-laws of harassing her for dowry.

“They got married and within two months thereafter problems cropped up in their marital life. I should make note of one fact that the parties did try to settle the matter, however, the settlement could not be arrived at,” the judge observed.

“This is one of the those modern marriages fixed on Facebook, therefore, bound to fail,” Pardiwala noted.

Jaideep, a native of Navsari, came into contact with Fansi on Facebook in 2011, when he was pursuing a degree course in engineering.

In February 2015, the two tied the knot with the consent of their parents. However, the marital relationship turned sour within two months.

Fansi lodged an FIR against Jaideep, his brother Piyush and parents-in-law Vikeshbhai and Anitaben, accusing them of domestic violence and harassing her for dowry.

Jaideep and his family members approached the high court in 2016 seeking quashing of the case.

Justice Pardiwala advised the couple, who are still in their early 20s, to consider divorce and move ahead.

“I am still of the view that the parties should explore the possibility of settlement and put an end to the marriage with consent. Both the sides are young. Once the marriage is dissolved, they can think about their future avenues in life,” he said.

Noting that the allegations were mainly against the husband, Pardiwala quashed the charges against the in-laws.

The court gave no relief to Jaideep, and ordered that the investigation against him shall proceed in accordance with the law.

