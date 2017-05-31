Marriage registration law needs effective implementation: Telangana Lokayukta

If provisions of the Act are violated then Marriage Officers can be prosecuted. Those not registering their marriage also face fine or imprisonment, he maintained. (Source: File Photo) If provisions of the Act are violated then Marriage Officers can be prosecuted. Those not registering their marriage also face fine or imprisonment, he maintained. (Source: File Photo)

Lokayukta Justice B Subhashan Reddy today called for effective implementation of the Act that mandates compulsory registration of marriages. He said there was a need for concerted efforts to ensure effective implementation of the Telangana Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2002.

Speaking on the Act at an event here, Reddy said the legislation says every marriage performed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should be registered. But the Act is not being properly implemented, he said, adding even the Marriage Officers are not aware of this piece of legislation.

If provisions of the Act are violated then Marriage Officers can be prosecuted. Those not registering their marriage also face fine or imprisonment, he maintained. “If marriages are not registered, it is the fault of officers concerned who are vested with powers to implement the Act,” he said.

“There was a need to take measures to ensure strict implementation of the Act,” Reddy added. The Act was made in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2002 and the Telangana government adopted it in December 2014.

Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Tripurana Venkataratnam said proper implementation of the law will prevent child marriages in the state. M Jagadeeshwar, Principal Secretary (Department Women Development and Child Welfare), said there was a low level of awareness about the law among people.

The department has taken up a drive to sensitise all stakeholders about the law, Jagadeeshwar added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App