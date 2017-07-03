Marked increase in criminal activities under BJP rule: Congress

Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo) Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo)

Hitting out at the NDA-led Central government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said it failed to perform its primal duty of eliminating fascist forces and that law and order has gone for a toss under its 3-year rule.

“The law and order has gone for a toss under the three years of BJP rule at the Centre. There has been a marked increase in the number of rape, murder, loot and lynching incidents,” he told reporters in Faridabad. Surjewala visited the kin of 17-year-old Junaid who was killed by a mob on board a Mathura-bound train recently.

He called for justice to the family of Junaid and said strict action should be taken against the culprits so that such a “dastardly act” was never repeated. Other Congress leaders also accompanied Surjewala.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers — Hashim and Sakir — were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled communal slurs against them on board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App