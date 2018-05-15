Mark Tully to get Red Ink Award

Senior journalist Mark Tully will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Red Ink Awards in Mumbai on May 18. Tully worked with the BBC for three decades and was the broadcaster’s Chief of Bureau for Delhi for 20 years.

In a statement, the Mumbai Press Club, said Tully has been recognised for his “long and outstanding contribution to Indian journalism”. “Tully was a front-running reporter for all major news breaks in South Asia… the Indo-Pakistan wars, the Bhopal gas tragedy, Operation Blue Star… assassination of Indira Gandhi and anti-Sikh riots…,” it said. Faye D’Souza, the Executive Editor of Mirror Now, will also be given the Journalist of the Year Award at the function.

