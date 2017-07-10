Mark Tully in hospital after internal bleeding

Mark Tully Mark Tully

Former New Delhi bureau chief of BBC, Sir William Mark Tully, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi late on Saturday night after he suffered internal bleeding in the stomach. Tully has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Max Hospital, Saket. Dr Vivek Raj, who is the gastroenterologist attending to Tully in the hospital refused to comment about his condition. Tully, 81, was admitted to Dehradun-based Himalayan Hospital on Friday where he underwent blood transfusion.

“He (Tully) underwent upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. Later, we performed lower gastrointestinal endoscopy on him. But, the bleeding didn’t stop and we were not able to find the cause of bleeding, so we referred him to Max hospital in Delhi,” Medical Superintendent of the Himalayan Hospital Dr Y S Bisht said.

