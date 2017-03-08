March 8, 9 am news update: Polling underway in Manipur and UP, terrorist linked with Ujjain train blast killed and more

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

UP ATS kills terrorist after 11-hour long operation

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday neutralized a terrorist linked with Ujjain train blast. The terrorist was killed after an 11-hour long operation which began on Tuesday evening and went on until 4 am on Wednesday morning. The terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Saifurullah alias Ali, a resident of Kanpur. The operation took place on the outskirts of Lucknow. Click here to read more

Polling in phase 2 of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh

The polling is underway in 40 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh for the seventh and final phase of Assembly elections. The voting is taking place in some key areas including Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. The campaign for final phase ended on March 6. The election results will be declared on March 11. Click here to read more

Manipur: Voting underway in 22 constituencies

The voting for second and final phase of Manipur elections also began at 7 am on Wednesday in 22 Assembly seats. Chief Minister Okram I Singh cast his vote early in the morning. Anti-AFSPA activist, who is also known as Iron lady of Manipur, Irom Sharmila is contesting against the CM in these elections. Voting took place in two phases in the state because of security reasons following blockade by Naga groups. Click here to read more

Second round of questioning takes place in Jaitley-Kejriwal defamation case

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley faced second wrong of questioning from lawyer Ram Jethmalani in a civil defamation case filed by him against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the latter accused him of being involved in DDCA irregularities. Jethmalani brought up Jaitley’s defeat in Amritsar while contesting for 2014 General Elections. Earlier, during first round of questioning, Jethmalani had questioned Jaitley’s knowledge of civil law. Click here to read more

J-K: Militants barge into policeman’s house, warn family

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopiran, 10 militants carrying guns barged into the house of a senior police officer on Monday night. The militants threatened cop’s family with ‘dire consequences’ if he did not quit. They also vandalised the officer’s house. The militants accused the police of harassing those who were providing shelter to the militants in South Kashmir. Click here to read more

World celebrates International Women’s Day

The International Women’s Day is being celebrated today to celebrate womanhood. The day is being celebrated since early 1900s and was started as International Working Women’s Day. The United Nations adopted it in 1977 and this year it has chosen the theme – Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030. Click here to read more

