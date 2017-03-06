March 6, 9 pm news update: Babri Masjid demolition case, Prajapati aide surrenders, Jaitley cross-examined by Jethmalani

Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo) Senior BJP leader LK Advani. (File Photo)

Babri demolition case: Will not accept discharge of L K Advani on technical grounds, says SC

The Supreme Court said that it will not accept the discharge of L K Advani and others in the Babri Masjid demolition case only on technical grounds and kept the option open on reviving the conspiracy charge against them. SC while making oral observations also came up with the option of ordering a joint trial of case. Read More

Reconsider penalty for not keeping minimum balance: Govt to SBI

SBi has been asked by the government to reconsider its decision to levy penalty on non-maintenance of minimum balance. The bank plans to hike manifold from April 1 impacting over 31 crore savings bank account holders. According to a source, SBI has also been asked to reconsider charges it proposes to levy on cash transactions and ATM withdrawals over specified limits. Read More

DDCA defamation suit: Arun Jaitley cross-examined by Ram Jethmalani

Ram Jethmalani cross-examined FM Arun Jaitley who has filed a Rs 10 crore civil defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five AAP leaders for accusing him of financial bungling in DDCA. Jethmalani fired 52 questions to Jaitley. Read More

Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s close aide surrenders in gangrape case

A close aide of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati surrendered before the Lucknow Police on Monday when Supreme Court refused to grant relief to the Samajwadi Party leader in a gangrape case. Chandrapal, a head constable, is one of the seven accused in the gangrape case. Prajapati is still ‘missing’. A non-bailable warrant was issued on Saturday against Prajapati by a local court after impounding his passport. Read More