March 6, 9 am news update: North Korea launches ballistic missiles, IT dept begins criminal proceedings against shell companies and others

KCNA photo of an underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile (Representational) KCNA photo of an underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile (Representational)

Income Tax department against entities making illegal profits

The Income Tax department has launched criminal proceedings against companies and individuals who are involved in earning profits through illegitimate means by manipulating listed penny stocks. The first such criminal prosecution has been launched against promoter of the listed Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd, Mukesh Ruia. The department alleged that Ruia had laundered over Rs 17 crore between 2012 and 2014. Click here to read more

North Korea launches ballistic missiles

The Government of Japan, on Monday, said that North Korea had launched four ballistic missiles in the direction of Sea of Japan. Reports suggested that the Japanese government spokesman said three of four missiles landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The launch was reportedly conducted at 7:30 am (Japanese local time). Click here to read more

India responds to Sikh man shooting in US through diplomatic channels

Ambassador Navtej Sarna in US has been reaching out to governors, Congressmen and US administration officials after a 39-year-old Sikh man was allegedly shot by an unidentified stranger outside his home in Seattle. The incident, which comes after similar incidents in the past which has led to death of two, has outraged the Indian and Sikh community living in US who are raising concerns relating to their safety. Click here to read more

Special story: Campus politics in Delhi University and national discourse

Amid Ramjas college row over Umar Khalid seminar which was followed by incidents of violence and clashes between student political groups, Indian Express analysis the face of campus politics in Delhi University linking it with the larger national discourse; the rise of ABVP in the DU politics and other players like NSUI and AISA. Click here to read more

UP Governor asks Akhilesh: Why is Prajapati still a minister?

Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik on Sunday questioned Akhilesh Yadav why Gayatri Prajapati was still continuing as a minister in his cabinet. The development came a day after Prajapati’s passport was impounded and a non-bailable warrant issued against him. Prajapati, who is facing rape charges, has been absconding. He is an MLA from Amethi and was given SP ticket in current Assembly elections. Click here to read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd