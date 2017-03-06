March 6, 2 pm top stories: Babri Masjid demolition case, SC on Gayatri Prajapati, PM Modi’s rally in Rohaniya, Notice to centre on deposition of old notes

Supreme Court. Supreme Court.

Babri Masjid demolition case: SC may revive criminal conspiracy charge against Advani



Bringing the Babri Masjid demolition case once again in the limelight, the Supreme Court Monday hinted conducting a joint trial of the cases. While one case is currently underway in Lucknow, the other is in Rae Bareli. The court also indicated that the criminal conspiracy charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti could be revived where the charges had been dropped by a lower court in Rae Bareli earlier. The final decision will come on March 22. Read more here

Unfortunate that ordering FIR is being given ‘political colour’: SC on Gayatri Prajapati:



The Supreme Court Monday observed that it was “unfortunate” that its order against Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, that directed the state police to file an FIR against him, was being treated as a political agenda and given “political colour”. The Supreme Court had, earlier, refused to grant relief to the leader, who has been accused in a rape case. The directive came after many BJP leaders cited Prajapati’s case during election campaigns. Read more here

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 live updates: PM Modi addresses rally in Rohaniya ahead of phase 7 polls

With the last phase of the elections almost here, parties are leaving no stone unturned in their campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday addressed his second rally in two days in Rohaniya villlage. He began his third day in Varanasi by paying a visit to the Gadwaghat Ashram on the banks of Ganga. He followed that with a visit to Lal Bahadur Shastri’s house to pay his respects to the former prime minister. Catch the live updates here

SC issues notices to Centre, RBI on alleged curbs on depositing demonetised notes till March 31

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India on deposition of old notes at the RBI. The Court said people were not being allowed to deposit old notes, unlike what had been promised to them. The Prime Minister, in his demonetisation announcement of November 8, 2016, had said that those who are not able to deposit old notes by December 31, 2016 in banks may do so by March 31, 2017. However, From January 1, 2017, only RBI will be accepting old notes. Read more here

