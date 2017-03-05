March 5, 9 am top stories: July rollout likely for GST, policeman killed in encounter, Sikh man shot in US, Karan Johar becomes father

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo)

Key step cleared, July rollout likely for GST, says Arun Jaitley

In its 11th meeting on Saturday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council approved in-principle two important draft laws of the Central GST and Integrated GST. A final approval of these laws coupled with two more pending laws of State GST and Union Territory GST could likely happen on March 16. It is expected that the government will introduce the Bills — along with Compensation Bill that has prior approval — to be cleared in the second half of the Budget session in the Parliament. In its meeting, the council also extended coverage of composition scheme to include restaurants that have an annual turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh, taxed at the rate of 5 per cent. Read more here

Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman killed in encounter with militants in Tral

Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. Google Maps

In yet another encounter in Kashmir’s Tral village, a policeman lost his life. The encounter, with suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Jammu-Kashmir, began on Saturday night after security forces aunched search operations in the evening based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of around two or three militants in the area. The militants were reportedly close associates of slain militant commander Burhan Wani. Read more here

US: Sikh man shot by stranger, says was told to ‘go back to your own country’

A 39-year-old Sikh man was shot in the arm by an unidentified person outside his home in a suspected hate crime incident in the US of A. The injured man alleged the shooter shouted “go back to your own country” while shooting. Living in Washington state, the man was working on his vehicle outside of his house in the city of Kent when he was approached by a stranger who walked up to the driveway, according to the Seattle Times. The police said an argument broke out between the two men with the shooter allegedly throwing racial attacks at Sikh man. Read more here

Karan Johar becomes a father with twins via surrogacy, says report

Karan Johar. Karan Johar.

In a surprise news, producer director Karan Johar reportedly became the father of twins who were born through surrogacy. The twins, a boy and a girl, were born on an undisclosed date in February. Johar, however, has not confirmed the same as of yet but the public health department has confirmed the registry of the births. “The birth registrations were done on Friday,” BMC executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar was quoted as saying by The Times of India. According to the BMC, the twins were born at Masrani Hospital in Andheri (West) and have not been named. There is no mention of the mother’s name but Johar is registered as the father. Read more here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd