March 31, 10 am top stories: Maoists attack Odisha railway station, former S Korean president arrested

Suspected Maoists trigger blasts at Odisha railway station

A railway station in Raigada district of Odisha came under attack by suspected Maoists. Around 12:15 am, 15-20 Maoists entered the station and ransacked the station master’s officer. Though they triggered an explosion, there were no injuries or casualties. Train movements in the section has been stopped as of now in view of the attack. Read more

Former South Korean president arrested on corruption charges

Park Geun-hye, the ousted president of South Korea, has been arrested and sent to a detention centre on the back of a corruption scandal. A parliamentary impeachment vote was upheld by the Constitutional Court earlier. She has been accused of bribery, abuse of power and leaking government secrets. Read more

No summer break for 15 judges of the Supreme Court

For the first time, at least 15 judges of the Supreme Court will spend a substantial part of their summer vacation hearing cases of great constitutional importance. Two of the cases are the hearings on the validity of triple talaq under Muslim personal laws and the issue of granting Indian citizenship to children of illegal migrants born in this country. Normally, a two-judge bench usually sits during the vacation to hear cases. Read more

Yogi says he is CM for all

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of meat sellers and butchers in Lucknow Thursday to sort out the issues that concern the group after the state government’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses. Adityanath assured the delegation that he is the chief minister for all and that the government will not discriminate based on religion and sect. A statewide strike has been called by meat sellers whose shops have been shut down by the government. Read more

