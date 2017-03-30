March 30, 9 am top stories: Mahakaushal Express derails, key GST bills passed, militants target Valley officers’ homes and other news

8 coaches of Mahakaushal express derail. 8 coaches of Mahakaushal express derail.

Eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express derails near Kulpahar, at least 22 injured

The Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Eight coaches of the train derailed at around 2.07 am. According to latest reports, 22 people have been injured in the accident but no deaths have been reported. Relief and rescue was rushed to the accident site. The CPRO said the eight coaches derailed from the rear side of the train, between Mahoba and Kanpur. Helplines at Jhansi, Gwalior, Banda and Nizamuddin stations have been started to disseminate information to relatives of the passengers. Read more here

Four Key Bills On GST Get Lok Sabha Green Signal: Decks cleared for July rollout of uniform tax regime

Finance Minister Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha, Wednesday night, passed four crucial goods and services tax related supplementary bills, paving way for the July 1 rollout of the GST regime that will bring a unified tax regime, bringing together all central and state taxes of the country. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the rates of commodities will depend on its consumers, whether rich or common person, but the GST will make them ‘slightly cheaper’. Read more here

Switching tactics, militants target homes of police officers in Valley

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir have now started barging into houses of police officers in and attacking their homes and families and going away with the message: quit your jobs or face the consequences. In the last three weeks, at least five police officers homes in south and central Kashmir have been attacked. The militants have threatened their family members and damaged household items before threatening them. “For us, this new trend is a matter of concern. I have alerted my parents to not open the door once it is dark,” an officer posted in north Kashmir told The Indian Express. Read more here

Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: NIA conducts raids in Kashmir, Hyderabad

After the interrogation of the three arrested for the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast, the National Investigation Agency conducted raids in Kashmir and Hyderabad to find out more about the men who were allegedly in contact with those arrested. According the mastermind behind the group Atif Muzaffar and his accomplice Syed Mir Husain, they were in touch with an “18-year-old Kashmiri” over a secure messaging app Telegram. “Atif told me that now we are in direct contact with the Islamic State (IS)”, Husain purportedly told the officers. Read more here

Minister who quit over lewd talk was target of trap, claims reporter of channel that aired clip

A Mangalam TV reporter has claimed that Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran who was caught on a lewd phone conversation that forced him to resign was a trap that was laid by the news channel. Al-Neema Ashraf, a reporter with the newly launched Mangalam TV, claimed that senior editors asked a team of reporters, to “use any means” to trap the Minister. Ashraf was part of the group and also said that there were others on the ‘list’ apart from Saseendran. Read more here

