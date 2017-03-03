March 3, 9 am news update: President Pranab on free speech, Yogi Adityanath on Muslim candidates, US attorney general in Russia probe

During his speech President Pranab Mukherkjee also called upon a collective effort to rediscover the sense of “national purpose and patriotism”. (Source: rashtrapati bhavan) During his speech President Pranab Mukherkjee also called upon a collective effort to rediscover the sense of “national purpose and patriotism”. (Source: rashtrapati bhavan)

Need space for dissent, debate in university and respect for women, says President Pranab Mukherjee

Delivering the sixth K S Rajamony memorial lecture in Kochi, President Pranab Mukherjee remarked on the campus violence in Delhi University that fuelled a debate on free speech versus nationalism in Delhi University and a college student who called out the ABVP was threatened with rape. Mukherjee said “there should be no room in India for the intolerant Indian… there must be space for legitimate criticism and dissent” and “universities must engage in reasoned discussion and debate rather than propagate a culture of unrest”. With regards to violence against women, he said, ” “I do not consider a society or State to be civilised if its citizens’ behaviour towards women is uncivilised. When we brutalise a woman, we wound the soul of our civilisation.” Read more here

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: SP and BSP created so much imbalance, we corrected it (by not fielding Muslims), says Yogi Adityanath

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath in an interview to Indian Express in Gorakhnath temple after winding up his campaign in Gorakhpur, where he has so much at stake, said Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have created a lot of imbalance by fielding Muslim candidates. He claimed that BJP was only maintaining the balance. “Winnability was the only criterion. Merely not giving tickets to Muslims must not be interpreted as we being anti-Muslim. The fact is that the SP and the BSP created so much imbalance that we only corrected the imbalance,” he said. Read more here

Snowshoe racer from Valley held in US on charge of sexually abusing minor

Days after two Kashmiri snowshoe racers arrived to a warm welcome in Saranac Lake, one of them, 24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, was arrested on the charge of sexually abusing a minor in the village in the state of New York. Charles Potthast Jr, Chief of Police, Saranac Lake, said Hussain was arrested and remanded in jail. “The charges stem from Hussain engaging in a passionate kiss with the 12-year-old victim,” Saranac Lake police department said in a statement. Police said he also touched her inappropriately. “There was no accusation of force. The charges are a result of the age difference of the individuals,” police said. Read more here

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and security adviser Michael Flynn met Russian ambassador in December

A White House official says President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and the man who would become national security adviser, Michael Flynn, met with Russia’s ambassador to the US in December. The official calls the sit-down at New York’s Trump Tower a “brief courtesy meeting.”

Flynn was fired last month because he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The White House did not confirm the in-person meeting or Kushner’s contact with the ambassador until Thursday. Read more here

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

Accused of having links with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential elections, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigation into the same. “I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the US,” Sessions said in a statement. His remarks came after President Donald Trump said that he had “total” confidence in Sessions and he should not recuse himself from the Russian probe. However, Sessions decided against Trump’s wish. Trump also said that Democrats had launched a ‘total witch hunt’ against Sessions. Read more here

