March 28, 9 am news update: Trump calls PM Modi, encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, and other top news

PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump (right) PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump (right)

Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump called PM Narendra Modi on Monday and congratulated him for his party’s victory in Assembly elections 2017. The two leaders spoke over the phone for the third time after Trump assumed office. PM Narendra Modi was also among the leaders who had called Trump within hours of his surprise win against Hillary Clinton in US presidential elections. Click here to read more

Terror suspects tell NIA Pushpak Express was on target

Atif Muzaffar and Syed Mir Husain, the two suspects in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case, who were arrested by NIA within hours of the attack on March 7, have told the investigating agency that their original target was Lucknow-Bhopal Pushpak Express. They reportedly confessed that they had travelled with a bag full of explosives in the Pushpak Express on March 6 but could not plant it because of alert passengers. Click here to read more

Journalist booked after Jawan suicide

A news reporter working with online media website TheQuint has been booked under various sections Official Secrets Act after he/she did a sting operation on one of the Sahayak’s in the army following which the Jawan committed suicide. The video of jawan, making unsettling revelations about treatment of Sahayaks, was posted on the website for sometime but was later taken down. The reporter was booked after Army wrote an application to Nashik police. Click here to read more

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Security forces and suspected terrorists clashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday morning. An encounter was underway between both the sides at Chadora area of the district, as per the last update which was received at 7:30 in the morning. As of now, there are no reports of any casualties or injuries on any of the sides. Click here to read more

Fresh leads emerge in Panama Papers investigation

The Panama Paper investigation has now led agencies to a Delhi-based businessman Satya Prakash Gupta. He has been representing the Italian currency-paper major Fabriano for over a decade, a company which was among those who were given supply contracts after the Demonetisation drive was announced. The Panama Papers leak was carried out by news organisations including the Indian Express as a part of International Consortium of Investigative Journalists project. Click here to read more

