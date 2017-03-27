March 27, 9 am news update: Ujjain blast accused talks of more attacks, orphans find Rs 96,000 in old notes, Gujarat communal clash, Padma nominations

Shajapur: People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. PTI Shajapur: People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. PTI

Wanted to attack UP dargah, Imambara and cleric before Ujjain blast, accused tells NIA

The men who carried out an explosion on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train told the National Investigation Agency that they had planned to attack places in Uttar Pradesh as well. According to official sources that spoke to The Indian Express the points of target included a dargah in Barabanki, the Bara Imambara in Lucknow and a leading Shia cleric. Syed Mir Husain was arrested from Pipariya in Hoshangabad district few hours after the blast. He told NIA interrogators the group of attackers had the Waris Ali Shah dargah in Barabanki as their target. While they had spent a lot of time going through the movement of pilgrims there and the security arrangements, it was the latter that made them stop the attack. Read more here

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Sikkim

Sikkim was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 early Monday morning. The quake hit the eastern region, about 11 km away from Gangtok. It occurred at 3.12 am and no damage to property or loss of life has been reported as of yet. Read more here

Rs 96,000 in old notes found at locked home, orphans write to PM Modi

Two orphans in Kota have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after they found Rs 96,500 hidden in a pillow by their mother, almost four years after her death, in her village. However, the money is unusable because it is in the form of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. In an open letter that was posted online, the children have requested PM Modi to listen to their “mann ki baat”. “Please listen to our Mann ki Baat, Modiji. Humare aage peeche koi nahin (We don’t have any relatives),” the letter said. Read more here

Gujarat communal clash: Mob came thrice, bigger each time, says survivor

People left behind in the communal clash in Gujarat on Sunday said the mobs that came to attack Vagjipara came in bursts with the mob becoming bigger each time. While the first mob was calmed down when the elders of the community intervened, the subsequent two mobs killed one person and caused destruction by gutting houses, vehicles, grains and taking away cattle. Read more here

Padma nominations: M S Dhoni, SC judge, Ram Rahim among those turned down by govt

Prominent politicians, celebrities were some of those rejected from the list of 18,768 nominations that were sent to the Home Ministry for the Padma awards. The government rejected prominent names like BJD MP Baijayant Panda, spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, air hostess (the late) Neerja Bhanot, former cricket captain M S Dhoni and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who were given the Padma Vibhushan, did not have their names on the nomination list. The officials clarified that these awards were given under the “public affairs” category which is solely the government’s discretion. Read more here

