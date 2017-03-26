March 26, 9 am update: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur, al-Qaeda leader Qari Yasin killed, Bangladesh blast

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Won’t touch abattoirs with licence, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the Uttar Pradesh government’s crackdown on ‘illegal’ slaughterhouses and meat shops in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that abattoirs in the state that had a licence and were following standards set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had nothing to fear. “The government will not touch those (abattoirs) which are operating as per the provisions of the law and have a valid licence. But those which are violating the orders of the NGT, creating pollution and playing with the health of the public… all those slaughterhouses would be shut down. We have started working on it,” Adityanath said on his first visit to Gorakhpur after becoming chief minister. Read more

Jaitley vs Kejriwal: Lawyers fight it out as Delhi court frames notices against CM, five other AAP leaders

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Delhi court on Saturday framed notices against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai, in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. This was done amidst scenes of lawyers raising their voices at one another, and AAP leaders alleging death threats. Read more

al-Qaeda leader Qari Yasin killed in Afghanistan airstrike: Pentagon

A US counterterrorism airstrike earlier this month in Afghanistan killed an al-Qaida leader responsible for a deadly hotel attack in Islamabad in 2008 and the 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, the Pentagon said Saturday. Confirming his death, US officials said Yasin was a senior terrorist figure from Balochistan, Pakistan and had ties to the group Tehrik-e Taliban. He had plotted multiple al-Qaeda terror attacks. The airstrike that led to his death was conducted March 19 in Paktika Province, Afghanistan. Read more

Bangladesh blast: At least three killed, 25 injured as troops raid militants hideout

Two civilians and a policeman were killed in explosions as troops raided a suspected military hideout in east Bangladesh, according to the police. Golam Kibria, a senior police official in Sylhet city, said that 25 people were also wounded in the explosions that took place Saturday evening on a road near an Islamic religious school. Paramilitary troops have since Friday been engaged in an operation to flush out a group of Islamist radicals holed up in a nearby building with a large cache of ammunition. Read more

Ravindra Gaikwad reaches Osmanabad, Shiv Sena continues to back him

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who attacked an Air India staffer

Amidst flak for assaulting an Air India official, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad reached his constituency Osmanabad on Saturday, with his party continuing to back him. “It is inappropriate on the part of airlines to blacklist the MP. The behavior of the MP will be evaluated by the parliamentary ethics committee. If he has done wrong he will be punished. However, the behavior of airlines is dictatorial,” Sanjay Raut, Shiv sena Rajya Sabha MP Said. Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray however chose to maintain silence on the whole issue, not responding to questions from reporters during a function in Mumbai. Read more

