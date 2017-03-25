March 25, 3 pm top stories: Amit Shah slams AAP govt ahead of MCD polls, Yogi Adityanath to visit Gorakhpur today and more

BJP national president Amit Shah at New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI photo) BJP national president Amit Shah at New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI photo)

AAP more corrupt than any previous government in Delhi: Amit Shah at Ramlila Maidan rally

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, on Saturday ahead of the municipal corporation elections. He alleged that no previous government in the national capital has been as corrupt as the Aam Aadmi Party. “Development in Delhi will take place when the state government does not fight with the Centre for political reasons,” he said. Read more.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath’s homecoming in Gorakhpur today, saffron banners across city

For the first time since taking oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will visit his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur on Saturday. He is scheduled to hold a road show from the Airport to Nandanagar, Mohdipurpur, University Chowrah, Ganesh Chauraha and the MP Inter College grounds, according to ANI. He will also visit temples in the city. For more, click here.

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Arvind Kejriwal promises residential property tax waiver if AAP voted to power in MCD

Ahead of the municipal corporation polls in Delhi next month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to waive residential property tax if the party wins. The party recently presented a “zero tax budget” in the legislative Assembly. The three corporation in the national capital are currently controlled by the BJP. Read more.

Rajpreet Heir. (Source: Rajpreet Heir. (Source: Linkedin photo)

White man shouts ‘go back to Lebanon’ to Sikh-American girl

Rajpreet Heir, a Sikh-American girl was harassed on a subway train in New York after a white man mistook her to be from the Middle East. He allegedly shouted “go back to Lebanon” and “you don’t belong in this country”, before leaving the subway. Read more.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd