March 24, 2 pm top stories: Ravindra Gaikwad banned from flying top Indian airlines, Maharashtra doctors call off strike, Sonia Gandhi returns to India

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad banned from flying top Indian airlines

A day after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer over a seat, Air India and the Federation of Indian Airlines member airlines Friday banned Gaikwad from flying on any of their aircraft. “Air India and FIA member airlines have decided to ban this Member of Parliament from flying on all our flights with immediate effect. We believe that exemplary action should be taken in such incidents to protect employee morale and public safety,” Ujjwal Dey, Associate Director of the Federation of Indian Airlines, said in a statement. Read more

Maharashtra: Protesting doctors call off strike, to resume work today

Maharashtra doctors who were on strike since Monday, to protest violence against the fraternity and lack of security, called off their strike Friday. Doctors in Sion hospital in Mumbai are expected to resume work today. An announcement by the Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra branch) is expected soon. Read more

London: Westminster terror attack death toll rises to five

Following the Westminster attack two days ago, a 75-year-old man died Thursday, taking the toll up to five, including the attack, the police said. Around 40 people were hit on the crowded Westminster Bridge in London on Wednesday when the attacker drove a car mowing down pedestrians along the pavement, before crashing into a fence below Big Ben. Police officer Keith Palmer tried to stop the attacker and was stabbed in a courtyard outside the Houses of Parliament. Read more

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi return to India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi returned to India Friday afternoon after her treatment abroad, according to Congress party sources. Gandhi flew abroad for medical tests ahead of March 11, when the election results of five states were declared. She reportedly left the country on March 9, NDTV had reported. Before leaving, she held a meeting with senior party leaders where she said that party vice president Rahul Gandhi would be taking decisions in her absence.

