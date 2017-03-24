March 24, 10 am top stories: SC collegium rejects government suggestions, Shiv Sena MP beats Air India staffer and other news

Justics JS Khehar (File) Justics JS Khehar (File)

MoP on appointments: SC puts its foot down, rejects Govt plan to veto postings on national security grounds

The Supreme Court collegium has rejected the Narendra Modi government’s suggestion to give government the power to reject a name up for appointment as a high court judge on the grounds of “national security.” This is the latest in line of the long standing confrontation between the judiciary and the government. This suggestion was rejected unanimously in the March 10 meeting between the government and the five-judge collegium, headed by the recently appointed Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, sources told The Indian Express. Read more here

It will be a murder case, sir, Air India staffer pleads; let it, there are many cases against me, replies Shiv Sena MP

After a day of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad bragging about how he beat an Air India staffer 25 times with a slipper, a video clip emerged where an Air India stewardess is seen pleading with Gaekwad to leave the man he was beating up. The stewardess tells him he’s an elected leader and is a “role model” and should not be doing this. Gaekwad doesn’t relent. The stewardess also tells him that if he throws the man down from the aircraft, he will die and there will be a murder case. The MP responds to it by saying he had many cases against him, one more doesn’t matter. The staffer has registered an FIR against the MP. Read more here

Mecca Masjid blast: NIA may not contest Aseemanand bail

An NIA special court in Hyderabad Thursday granted bail to Aseemanand in the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case. NIA is, however, unlikely to challenge the bail. The agency has said it will take the final decision only after reading the verdict of the court; but sources have signaled that the decision may fall in Aseemanand’s favour. Aseemanand, which is the alias of Nabakumar Sarkar, was granted bail by the Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge in the NIA special court in Hyderabad. Read more here

Ajmer dargah blast: Convict Sunil Joshi met Yogi Adityanath, suspect told NIA

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast convict Sunil Joshi (now dead) a year before the blast, a former aide of Joshi has revealed in a statement. An investigation conducted by Rajasthan ATS and the National Investigation Agency has revealed that the meeting took place at Adityanath’s residence in Gorakhpur somewhere between March and April 2006. The NIA had claimed that it found Yogi’s contact details in Joshi’s pocket diary, which was recovered after he was murdered in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh months after the blast. Read more here

