March 23, 10 am top stories: Westminster terror attack, Jaitley on Aadhaar, anti-Romeo squad in UP

Westminster terror attack: Slain police officer Keith Palmer was married, had children

As the Westminster terror attack unfolded outside the UK Parliament on Wednesday, an unarmed police officer tried to stop the terror attack. Identified as Keith Palmer, he was killed as the attacker stabbed him to death. Tributes have poured in for the 48-year-old who had been a member of the Metropolitan police’s parliamentary and diplomatic protect command for 15 years. He was married and was a father. Read more here

Finance minister Arun Jaitley counters critique: ‘Yes, we are’ making Aadhaar mandatory’

During a discussion on the Finance Bill, which was passed in the evening on Wednesday, Arun Jaitley said the government was in favour of making Aadhar mandatory for all citizens, saying why can’t it be when 98 per cent of the citizens already have it. He also said the Aadhaar should be linked with filing of income tax returns to curb tax evasions. “Since biometrics and iris information is also stored in Aadhaar, it will become much (more) difficult for people to evade the tax net,” he said. Read more here

On Yogi govt table, file on Yogi hate speech case

A file containing a request from the state police to sanction prosecution against now chief minister Adityanath Yogi now sits on the table in the Home department of Yogi’s government. The request seeks a sanction to file a chargesheet against the accused – Adityanath and four other including Gorakhpur MLA Radhamohan Das Agarwal and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Shiv Pratap Shukla – for hate speech and promoting enmity between two group on the basis of caste and religion. This file was first submitted to Akhilesh Yadav in 2015. Read more here

BJP’s ‘Anti-Romeo’ poll promise turns harsh reality

The BJP Wednesday implemented its poll manifesto promise of ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads. However, the squad caught two young adults going for a movie in garb of saving the woman from sexual harassment. While the girl was sent home after a stern lecture, the boy was detained at the police station and allowed to go after some time. Uddeshy Pandey, a 20-year-old from Sitapur, told The Indian Express that he and his friend were going to watch a movie, traveling in a rickshaw. They were stopped by police at the Moti Mahal Lawns intersection. Read more here

India will never forget the courage and sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev: PM Modi

Early Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their marytdom anniversary. They were hanged for killing a British officer. PM Modi tweeted saying India will not forget the courage and sacrifice that they had. “Remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru & Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom. India will never forget their courage & sacrifice,” he said. Read more here

