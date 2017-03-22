March 22, 9 am news update: Govt proposes mandatory Aadhaar for filing taxes, Modi raps MPs for low attendance in Parliament, Jadeja bags top spot as ICC Test bowler

Aadhaar card (Representational image) Aadhaar card (Representational image)

Aadhaar must for filing tax returns, PAN applications

Part of the amendments in the Finance Bill is a proposal to made Aadhaar mandatory for filing income-tax returns and while applying for new Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards. The Bill will make it mandatory for taxpayers to link their PAN cards with their Aadhaar numbers. For those who have not received their UID cards yet, will be required to submit their enrollment numbers. Read more.

Karan Johar is now in the list of top ten Bollywood celebrity advance-tax payers for the financial year 2016-17. (File Photo)

Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt enter top 10 celebrity advance-tax payer list

Comedian Kapil Sharma, producer and director Karan Johar and actor Alia Bhatt have joined Salman Khan in the list of top ten Bollywood celebrity advance-tax payers list for the 2016-17 financial year. Kapil Sharma paid an advance tax of Rs 23.9 crore, an increase of 241 per cent from Rs 7 crore. Johar has paid Rs 11.7 crore, while Bhatt paid Rs 4.33 crore this fiscal. Click here for more.

Narada sting operation case: Chief Minister Narada sting operation case: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the allegations. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Narada tapes: Setback for Mamata Banerjee as SC allows CBI probe, rejects her govt plea

The Supreme Court has approved a CBI investigation into the Narada News sting operation, which shows senior Trinamool Congress leaders accepting bribes. The top court called it a “rarest of rare case” where “very powerful politicians are allegedly involved”. The tapes were released last year, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Click here for more.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo/File)

PM Narendra Modi tells MPs they must be regular in Parliament

Unhappy about BJP MPs being absent in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP MPs Tuesday that he will summon them “anytime by sending a chit”. Sources quoted the PM saying, “I can do everything for you, but I cannot mark your attendance. You will have to be physically mark your attendance in the house.” Click here for more.

Ravindra Jadeja is the top ICC Test bowler. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja edges R Ashwin as top-ranked ICC Test bowler

Left-handed spinner Ravindra Jadeja has climbed to the top stop in the list of the Test bowlers after bagging nine wickets in the recently-concluded India-Australia match in Ranchi. Even though the match ended in a draw, Jadeja’s performance has not going unnoticed. India is set to play a decider against Australia in Dharamsala. Read more.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd