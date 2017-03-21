March 21, 9 am news update: VVPATs the answer to EVM tampering charges, say ex-CECs, India ranks low in happiness index

Former chief election commissioners H S Brahma and S Y Quraishi at the Idea Exchange, Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Former chief election commissioners H S Brahma and S Y Quraishi at the Idea Exchange, Delhi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Roll out VVPATs to clear doubts regarding EVMs, say ex-CECs

Former Chief Election Commissioners S Y Quraishi and H S Brahma said rolling out the VVPAT machines at all polling stations across the country is the only way to clear doubts about alleged tampering of EVMs. The remarks came at the Idea Exchange on Monday. Brahma said he personally felt worried when politicians question the credibility of the EVMs. Read more

India ranks low in happiness index

The World Happiness Report 2017 is out and its bad news for India. On the happiness index, the country has fallen back four slots to 122 among 155 countries. In doing so, India is now behind nations such as its neighbours China, Pakistan and Nepal. Displacing Denmark off the perch, Norway topped the list for the first time. Some of the other countries in the top 10 were Sweden, Iceland, The Netherlands and Australia. Read more

Low attendance reported in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari said, ‘this is not a happy state of affairs’ on the lack of attendance of cabinet ministers. Many questions were left unanswered because the concerned cabinet ministers were not present in the House. The opposition said it is an example of ‘maximum ministers, minimum governance.’ Read more

Sunil Grover hits out at Kapil Sharma

After comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma’s alleged physical and verbal altercation with his co-star Sunil Grover, the latter said in a statement that he expected him to respect ‘human beings.’ “Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence,” Grover said. It is not clear whether Grover has quit Sharma’s show. Read more

