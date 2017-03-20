March 20, 9 am news update: Jats call off protest in Delhi, Indian Catholic priest stabbed in Australia, Federer lifts 5th Paribas title

The Jat stir in Delhi was called off Monday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) The Jat stir in Delhi was called off Monday. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Jats call off Delhi march after talks

Jat agitators decided to called off their protest demanding reservations in New Delhi Monday after meeting central ministers and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, despite an announcement by Yashpal Malik, who leads the Sangharsh Samiti, there is heavy police deployment and security checks in the city. All traffic restrictions, however, have been removed in the national capital. Click here for more.

Indian Catholic priest stabbed in Melbourne church in apparent hate crime

An Indian Catholic priest was stabbed in the neck by a 72-year-old man minutes before delivering the Sunday mass in a church in Melbourne. According to reports, the offender attacked the priest for being Indian, saying he must be a Hindu or a Muslim and therefore can’t be saying mass. Read more here.

Roger Federer beats Stanislas Wawrinka for 5th BNP Paribas Open title

Roger Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 to clinch his fifth BNP Paribas Open title Sunday. Nearly 36 years old now, the 2017 Australian Open winner has become the oldest champion in the tournament’s history. “It’s an absolute huge start to the year for me,” he said. “Last year didn’t win any titles. The change is dramatic and it feels great.” Read more here.

How Yogi Adityanath’s rise might change the dynamics of UP politics

The decision to make Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh sends out important political messages and signals likely trends in the state’s politics in the coming weeks and months. From the rise of a new Thakur to the possible emergence of a united opposition in the state, Shyamlal Yadav breaks it down for us here.

After 139 days, Naga Council lifts economic blockade on Manipur

The economic blockade in Manipur was lifted Monday by the United Naga Council (UNC), after 139 days. The blockade, which prevented essential goods from reaching the Imphal valley, has been lifted on the same day the BJP government will prove majority on the Assembly floor. For more, click here.

