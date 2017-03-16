March 16, 9 am news update: Trump travel ban faces Hawaii judge hurdle, Amarinder to take oath, Goa floor test today

US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters)

Hawaii judge halts Donald Trump’s new travel ban before it can go into effect

In a sort of deja vu for US president Donald Trump, his revised travel ban that seeks to ban refugees from six predominantly Muslim countries has once again been blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii. A Washington judge had stopped the enforcement of the earlier ban that caused immense hardship for even legal visa holders from Muslim countries. A lawsuit that was filed by the state of Hawaii said the travel ban was in violation of the US Constitution and discriminated against Muslims. Read More

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI File Photo)

Captain Amarinder Singh takes oath today, H S Phoolka is Opposition leader

Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to tale oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Thursday, whereas AAP legislature party has elected HS Phoolka as the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh are expected to lead the Congress at the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, will also be present. Read More

Goa Chief Minister Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh exit Mandovi Hotel, Panjim. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

Goa floor test today, Congress hurls casino money charge at BJP

In accordance with the Supreme Court order earlier this week following the controversy over government formation in Goa, the state assembly is all set for a floor test on Thursday. Even as BJP MLAs took oaths and settled down to their respective responsibilities, the Congress said that the BJP had paid “casino money” to win over MLAs to its side. The BJP said it would not comment on the allegations as these were baseless. The BJP, on the other hand, showed its strength as new ministers visited the secretariat. Manohar Parrikar attended the day’s proceedings as he settled into the chief minister’s chair. Newly inducted minister Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party was at the secretariat meeting Parrikar till late evening. Read More

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Panama Papers: 424 under probe, India gets data on 165 cases with links to offshore firms

Almost a year after the Panama Papers were published by The Indian Express, tax authorities have obtained 165 replies from among 13 jurisdictions where Indian nationals had incorporated offshore companies through the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. According to data by the Multi Agency Group (MAG), the number of Indian clients of Mossack Fonseca, whose PAN numbers had been traced, has swelled to 424. Of these, 205 have accepted links to offshore entities named in the global expose. However, 60 other Indians named in the Panama Papers remain untraced. The Panama Papers is an investigative project jointly pursued by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and Suddeutsche Zeitung and over 100 media organisations, including The Indian Express. Read More

PM PM Narendra Modi arrives for the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Renuka Puri

In spite of BJP’s huge victory in Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet reshuffle unlikely soon

Despite the opportunity at hand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring about a major Cabinet reshuffle following the victory in Uttar Pradesh, top sources in the government said such a rejig is “unlikely” to happen in a hurry. With Manohar Parrikar shifting to Goa following the elections, the buzz has been all about the reshuffle and the selection of UP’s chief minister. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has denied speculation that he was moving to UP. However, sources said the speed with which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was asked to take additional charge of the Defence portfolio from Parrikar suggests that Modi will choose his time to effect a reshuffle. Read More

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd