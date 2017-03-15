March 15, 9 am news update: N Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM, Dalit student’s father demands CBI probe

N Biren Singh to take oath on Wednesday. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) N Biren Singh to take oath on Wednesday. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

N Biren Singh to take oath as Manipur CM today

N Biren Singh will be sworn-in today as the Manipur chief minister after Governor Najma Heptullah invited him to form the government. 12 cabinet ministers including Singh will take oaths at the Raj Bhavan today. The Governor said the BJP-led coalition has the requisite numbers to form the government. Both the BJP and the Congress do not have simple majority in the Assembly. Read more

Manohar Parrikar back in Goa saddle, ordered to prove majority in House tomorrow

After stepping down as the Union Defence Minister to head a BJP-led coalition in Goa, Manohar Parrikar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the fourth time on Tuesday. On Thursday, he will have to prove his majority on the floor of the House in accordance with the Supreme Court order Tuesday. Parrikar and nine others were administered the oath of office by Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhavan, three days after the BJP ended up second behind the Congress in a split mandate. Read More

JNU student found dead, father demands CBI probe: No suicide note found, say Police

Following the suicide of JNU student J Muthukrishan, friends, family and teachers gathered outside the AIIMS mortuary Tuesday and spoke stories about the JNU scholar who was affectionately called Krish Rajini, because of his love for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Among them was his father Jeevanandhaam, a labourer, who suspected foul play in his son’s death and demanded a CBI probe. “I was told by my son’s friends he was facing constant caste-based harassment and discrimination in his academic pursuits from his centre and the JNU administration,” he wrote in the police complaint. Read More

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in J&K’s Kupwara

An encounter between security forces and militants is underway in Kalaroos area of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Two-three militants are believed to be hiding in the area.

MSNBC says it has Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on Twitter on Tuesday she had obtained Donald Trump’s 2005 tax returns. Maddow said she would reveal Trump’s returns on her show at 9 pm EDT. White House, on the other hand, responded by saying the president had paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income. The White House, however, did not release any documents supporting its numbers. It said Trump, as head of the Trump Organization, had a responsibility “to pay no more tax than legally required.” Trump has refused to release his tax returns, saying his taxes were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service. Read More

Durban out, IOA wants to host 2022 Commonwealth Games in India’s 75th year

A senior Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official said they were weighing the options of stepping in as a replacement for Durban for hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games— which was stripped of the quadrennial event on Monday — if the government lends its support. This comes a day after Durban had to give up hosting rights as the South African government failed to give financial guarantees for the event. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has begun its search for a replacement host city and invited bids. Australia, which will be hosting the 2018 edition, has said it is willing to host the Games again in 2022, while English cities Birmingham and Liverpool too have come forward to replace Durban. Read More

