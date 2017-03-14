March 14, 9 am update: Congress-BJP tussle in Goa, Manipur, Ceasefire violation in Poonch

Manohar Parrikar. Manohar Parrikar.

Goa elections 2017: BJP swearing-in today, Congress dials smaller allies

While former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Goa today, the Congress party, which won more seats, has approached the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision of inviting BJP to form government. After the election result on Saturday, the Goa Forward Party, which had won three seats in the elections, extended support to BJP so they could form the government with Parrikar as CM. The party’s president Prabhakar Timble resigned in protest against this alliance. AAP has also extended its support to Congress in writing to the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision. AAP has, however, won no seats in the elections. Follow LIVE updates here

CM Okram Ibobi Singh resigns amid power struggle in Manipur

Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. Express photo Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. Express photo

After a hung assembly in Manipur, the Congress BJP tussle continued in the state as Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh resigned Monday. The BJP won 21 seats at the election and claimed to have the support of 32 MLAs and forwarded the same to Governor Najma Heptullah. However, a government can’t be formed in the state unless the present Chief Minister resigns. Heptullah said earlier on Monday that she hadn’t received a resignation letter from Singh. Read more

JNU Dalit scholar found dead at friend’s house

A Dalit PhD scholar from JNU was found dead at his friend’s house on Monday, allegedly committing suicide after facing caste based discrimination in the social sciences college. Muthu Krishnan, who got through the university after many attempts, was also deeply involved in the protest for justice for University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula, who had committed suicide a little over a year ago in Hyderabad. His last Facebook post detailed how he was facing discrimination in the campus. Read more

Ceasefire violation: Trade centre damaged in Pakistan shelling, cross-LoC business on hold

Unprovoked shelling from Pakistan in the wee hours of Monday caused traffic to be suspended on the Poonch-Rawalkote road. The Pakistani troops resorted to mortal shelling and automatic weapons fire in certain place in Poonch district. The areas included Chakkan Da Bagh, where a two storey administrative block of the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC) was damaged. Cross LoC travel on the road had to then be stopped. Read more

Indian-American woman questions Sean Spicer, asks him if he ‘committed treason’

An Indian-American woman living in Washington DC asked Sean Spicer questions about Russia-US backdoor ties when she met him at a local Apple store. The woman Shree Chauhan saw Spicer and decided to fire away with questions while recording the same on her mobile phone. She put the video up on her social media. In it, she can be seen asking, “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Have you committed treason too, just like the president? What can you tell me about Russia….and How do you feel about destroying our country, Sean?” Spicer responded by saying US was a free country and he was allowed to do whatever he wants. Read more

