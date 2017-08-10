Girl ends life fearing poor father will end his due to debt

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Apprehending the economic ruin that could befall her farmer father due to her wedding expenses, a class XII student in Marathwada region ended her life on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. Sarika Suresh Zute, a resident of Javlazuta village in Parbhani district, hanged herself at her home, police said, adding that her cousin filed a complaint at the Pathri police station in the district. “In her suicide note, addressed to her father, 18-year-old Sarika said she was ending her life to ensure her father didn’t end his, owing to the burden he incurred on her elder sister’s marriage last year and the additional debt he would incur for her own marriage,” police said.

“Dear Papa, Bhau (her uncle) committed suicide five-six days ago due to crop failure. We have also lost all crop and I can’t bear to see your financial hardship,” the note said.

“I am afraid that you will incur more financial burden when I get married and end your life too as Bhau did, so I am ending my life,” her note said.

“Sarika hanged herself at her home on Tuesday morning. We are yet to receive the post-mortem report but prima facie this is a case of suicide,” an official of the Pathri police station told PTI.

This is the second such incident in Maharashtra this year.

In April, bemoaning the continuance of the social evil of dowry in her Maratha community, a young girl had committed suicide to “lessen” the burden of her poor father.

Sheetal Vyankat Vayal (21), a resident of Bhise Wagholi in Latur district, had jumped into a well and ended her life, police had said.

“My parents are poor and they don’t have money for my marriage. I am ending my life to lessen my father’s burden and to end the dowry practise in my Maratha community,” Sheetal’s suicide note had said.

Another girl Mohini Bhise (18) had committed suicide in January last so that her poor farmer father didn’t have to pay dowry for her marriage.

Bhise, a bright student, had hanged herself in her house. In her suicide note, the teenager questioned the prevalence of dowry custom despite the legal ban.

“Why does one pay dowry?” she had asked in the note, while instructing her father not to conduct any religious rituals after her death.

