Marathwada farmer suicide toll crosses 200 in three months

Even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday assured the state legislature that the government was exploring ways to waive farm loans, farmer suicide toll in Marathwada crossed the 200-mark this year. By Monday evening, the figure of suicides in eight districts of Marathwada stood at 216.

Besides Marathwada, Western Maharashtra was also rocked by farmer suicides on Monday night, as two brothers ended their lives in Karad taluka of Satara district. Initial police investigation revealed that the duo, Jagannath Chavan (41) and Vijay Chavan (33), allegedly ended their lives due to pressure by banks to clear unpaid loans, officers said.

According to the police, while Jagannath consumed poison, an hour later, Vijay threw himself in front of a running train after learning about his brother’s death. The brothers, residents of Wadgaon Haveli village, were educated and known as progressive farmers in the region, an officer said. The Chavans’ family refused to conduct their last rites till action was taken against the banks responsible, and the funerals were held only after the police and district officials pacified them, the officer added.

When contacted, Satara district collector Ashwin Mudgal said they had directed the police to take necessary action following the complaint made by the relatives of the deceased. “On our part too, I have asked officials to find out the details about their loans and allegations pertaining to harassment by banks,” Mudgal said, adding that he expected a report by Thursday and would then initiate action. He said District Guardian Minister Sadabhau Khot had visited the family of the deceased farmers and promised all assistance.

Meanwhile, in Marathwada, of the 216 deaths, Beed registered the highest suicide figure of 40. It was followed by Nanded at 38 deaths and Osmanabad at 37.

District officials said the figure of 216 in the first three months of this year was smaller compared with the 273 suicides during the corresponding period in 2016.

Beed district collector Naval Kishore Ram said efforts were underway to bring down suicides, but several factors were contributing to the problem. “Not just mounting debts or crop failure, but other factors, such as family or health problems, are also driving farmers to suicides,” he said.

