Marathwada farmer suicide figures dip

As many as six suicides have been reported in the last one week from the eight districts of Marathwada, the worst-hit region of Maharashtra. Officials said suicide figures in the region had seen a drastic fall this past week compared to the past when Marathwada would see 18-20 farmers ending their lives every week — primarily due to rising debt and crop failure .

Government officials attributed the dip in suicide to the Maharashtra government’s recent decision to waive loans. “Despite several welfare measures by the government, farmers had been committing suicides in Marathwada. The primary reason was rising debt due to crop failure. Now that the government has waived loans of the farmers, the suicides rates have started to fall in Marathwada,” said Aurangabad District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

According to the latest figures available from the Aurangabad divisional commissionerate, 468 farmers ended their lives from January 1 to July 9 this year. As many as 17 farmers ended their lives between June 26 and July 2 — the week after the waiver announcement.

Suicide in Baramati

Kisan Jadhav, 59, a farmer and cattle trader, committed suicide late Saturday night in Baramati district of Pune. Jadhav, a resident of Kololi Supa village in Baramati, had around 6 acres of farmland. Preliminary investigations by the police showed Jadhav might have taken the extreme step because of his growing debt. Police said Jadhav’s body was found hanging from a tree. ENS

“We are yet to conduct detailed investigations but it appears he had unpaid loans with cooperative banks and also private money lenders,” said an officer. Other than being a farmer, Jadhav was also involved in the trade of animals in various cattle markets of the state.

