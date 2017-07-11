Marathi author Mangesh Tendulkar passes away at 83: A writer of social injustice, a cartoonist who worked for improving traffic

Mangesh Tendulkar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. (Photo source: Mangeshtendulkar.com) Mangesh Tendulkar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81. (Photo source: Mangeshtendulkar.com)

Noted cartoonist and Marathi author Mangesh Tendulkar (83) passed away following a brief illness on Saturday night in a private hospital. Known for his firm stand against social injustices, not only through his satirical cartoons but also his writings, Mangeshkar was one of Pune’s strong personalities.

He was also actively involved in trying to address the traffic woes through his special drawings, particularly during Diwali, struck instant cord with Puneites. He would himself stand amidst heavy traffic, holding placards and his cartoons, spreading the message of following traffic rules.

“He handed over this hearing aid to my son Amol and said that he would be then going to ‘out-of-coverage’ area. Never had we thought that it was his final heavenly abode,” said his daughter Vaishali Deshpande.

Among those present at his funeral, which was arranged at Vaikunth crematorium, include social activist Babasaheb Purandare, Pune city Mayor Mukta Tilak, Pune city police commissioner Rashmi Shukla and hundreds of his associates and fellow cartoonists. He is survived by his wife Lata , a son and a daughter.

