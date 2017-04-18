Maratha reservations: Govt files affidavit in Bombay HC, no objection if data on record is made available to commission

The state recently filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court stating that the government had no objection if the data on record in the court related to the subject of reservations for Marathas was made available to the newly-constituted Maharashtra State Commission For Backward Classes for ‘assistance and further action’.

Besides the main petition challenging Maratha reservations in jobs and education, two petitions had been filed recently seeking that the issue be referred to the newly-constituted commission.

The court had asked all parties to file their replies clarifying their stance on the issue.

The chairman and members of the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes were appointed through a government resolution dated January 4, 2017. The state government has increased the strength of members in the commission and included those with more experience. Currently, there are eight members, including the chairperson and expert member.

“The Commission is now fully staffed and has to take up its functions of considering and revising,if necessary, the various lists. For this purpose, it is the duty of the State government to provide assistance to the Commission including by providing the data in its possession and in future data as and when received. Undoubtedly the Commission conducts its own enquiry and is always assisted by the data which is available. As such the government has no objection if the data on the record of the High Court is also made available to the Commission for assistance and further action,” the affidavit read.

“Collection of data and research on issues of demography and social structures is a continuous exercise and this has been ongoing even after the enactment of the Educationally and Socially backward Category Act, 2014 (which included Maratha community in the said category),” added the affidavit filed by the secretary social justice department.

According to the reply, the state is still collecting additional data for submission to the court.

