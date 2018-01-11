Maratha outfit demands amendment in SC, ST Act

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has reiterated its demand for a review of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which, it claims, has been frequently misused.

The Morcha said it was not asking for scrapping the Act but wanted certain amendments to prevent misuse. “We are only demanding that false cases should be stopped and for that, the state government can amend some provisions of the Act,” Ajay Bhosale, one of the Morcha leaders, said.

