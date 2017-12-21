Maratha community sees an opportunity to renew agitation for quota, other demands

A hoarding put up near the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) A hoarding put up near the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

The reduced BJP strength in the Gujarat Assembly elections appears to have given a fillip to Maratha agitators to renew their demands for reservation for the community. On Wednesday, posters came up outside the BJP office in the city, apparently led by the Maratha Yuva Kranti, which warned the party of further electoral trouble if it turned a blind eye to the demands for reservations by the community.

“Look at the missed century (the BJP won 99 seats in Gujarat) as a warning. If you turn a blind eye to the demand of Maratha reservations, you may not even cross the 50 mark in the next elections. That will be a befitting reply from the Martha community to you,” said the poster put up outside the state BJP office at Nariman Point.

The Maratha community had held a total of 58 rallies across Maharashtra between August 2016 and August 2017, seeking death sentence in the Kopardi killing, loan waiver, Maratha reservation, higher compensation to farmers for land acquisition for public projects, fee concessions to students in education, hostels and boarding, stopping the misuse of atrocities Act against the community, easy access to caste certificates to Maratha-Kunbhi, justice to Marathas in job promotions, Shivaji statue at the Arabian Sea and strengthening the working in Annabhau Sathe Arthik Mahamandal.

The agitation, however, had fizzled out after the government, which held a series of meetings with the community, had claimed that the two major demands of Maratha reservation and curbing the misuse of the atrocities Act would require legal and constitutional intervention. However, with the Gujarat elections results providing a minor jolt to the BJP, the community seems to reckon that the time is opportune to push for its demands before the 2019 elections.

The BJP government has already formed a ministerial group to review regularly the progress of the Maratha community.

