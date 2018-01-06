Maoists torch vehicles, ransack equipment at bauxite mine in Jharkhand

ccecece ccecece

Maoists torched vehicles, earth-moving equipment and others and ransacked a computer room at a bauxite mine at Kukutpat in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

The vehicles were set ablaze on Friday night at Kukutpat bordering Balrampur district of Chhatisgarh, where too the Maoists set ablaze some vehicles at the same time, the police said. The police said 35 CPI(Maoists) arrived at Kukutpat set on fire one dumper, two trucks, a compressor machine, two motorcycles, earth moving equipment and a weighbridge before ransacking a computer room as the company had not paid heed to their demand for money, it said.

The incident occurred close to Maoists den Budha Pahar and superintendent of police Prasant Anand rushed to the spot along with deputy superintendent of police, Omprakash Tiwari and personnel of the district police, CRPF and IRB personnel. Anand said the major damage was caused in Balrampur. The security personnel have launched a massive search in the area to track down the ultras, he added.

