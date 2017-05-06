Maoists torch four vehicles in Odisha

Two JCB machines and two tractors being used for construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Majhigumandi and Uparagumandi villages were burnt by the rebels. (Source: Google Maps) Two JCB machines and two tractors being used for construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Majhigumandi and Uparagumandi villages were burnt by the rebels. (Source: Google Maps)

Close on the heels of the Sukma ambush in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed, Maoists in rebel-hit Koraput district on Thursday night torched four vehicles in Narayanpatna block.

Two JCB machines and two tractors being used for construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Majhigumandi and Uparagumandi villages were burnt by the rebels. The vehicles belong to SPR Construction Company, which had secured a tender for road construction in the area.

The Maoists left behind posters warning against resumption of road construction in the area and asking villagers not to cooperate with the contractor. In March, Maoists had torched a road construction machine and a two-wheeler at Borapadar village under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district.

Officials of the Odisha Home Department said Rs 2,254.19 crore under PMGSY has been sanctioned for Malkangiri and Koraput districts of which Rs 1,138.41 crore has been spent. In both the districts, roads spanning 662 km have been constructed in 2016-17.

