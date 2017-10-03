Maoists spreading base to Madhya Pradesh area, finds MHA

According to reports, the rebels are setting up a new military unit — Vistara — and looking for recruits near the tri-junction. (Representational Image) According to reports, the rebels are setting up a new military unit — Vistara — and looking for recruits near the tri-junction. (Representational Image)

In an effort to expand base amid stepped-up action by security forces in Chhattisgarh, Maoist rebels are trying to spread to new areas on the tri-junction of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, particularly in Balaghat district of MP, according to a recent review on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by the Union Home Ministry.

A top Maoist functionary, identified as Sudhakar, is said to be operationalising the Vistara brigade. He is believed to have moved to Jharkhand a few years ago, officials said.

“After security forces stepped up operations, Maoists are looking for safe haven outside Bastar (Chhattisgarh), which was once their stronghold,” a top Home Ministry official said. “Sudhakar is among the youngest in their top leadership and wants to take control of certain areas. However, reports say he is not getting enough support from Arvindji, the elusive Maoist leader in Jharkhand, and a turf war is brewing.”

Citing intelligence reports, officials said that Maoists are trying to gain a foothold in Balaghat since deployment of central forces is less in MP compared to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. The arrest and killing of cadres near the tri-junction of late has confirmed intelligence reports, officials said. According to them, this could be part of their larger strategy after a change in leadership.

Last week, Home Ministry officials had said that general secretary of CPI (Maoist), Muppala Lakshman Rao, alias Ganapathi, is trying to get away from everyday operations, and is set to be replaced by second-in-command and chief of the Central Military Commission (CMC) Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavraj.

Basavraj is wanted by multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency, for his role in several attacks.

“If Basavraj takes charge, the focus will be on more action, and the outfit may try to spread into new areas,” an official said.

