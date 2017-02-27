Maoists set afire timber depot, block road in Gadchiroli

The police later cleared the blockade and movement of vehicles on the road was resumed. (Image for representational purpose. PTI) The police later cleared the blockade and movement of vehicles on the road was resumed. (Image for representational purpose. PTI)

Maoists set ablaze a timber depot at a forest and blocked a road in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The ultras, who have called for a nationwide bandh on Monday, set on fire the timber depot of forest department at Romapalli in Gadchiroli’s Sironcha division at around 3 AM. They also the blocked the Sironcha-Allapalli road by placing some tree trunks there, thus disrupting the vehicular movement, they said.

The police later cleared the blockade and movement of vehicles on the road was resumed.

The rebels also put up banners at some places saying the present scenario in the country is such that if tribals protest against injustice, they are termed as Naxals. Meanwhile, police said security has been beefed up and the situation is under control.

Maoists have called for a nationwide bandh on Monday to protest alleged fake encounters, rape of tribal women by security personnel and non-fulfilment of promises made to farmers by the government.