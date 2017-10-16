Maoists loot boats carrying provisions for BSF in Odisha

“Two private boats were carrying the grocery items from Chitrakonda daily market. The Maoists intercepted the boat at Kotagoda Ghat and looted the boat,” Meena said. (File Photo) “Two private boats were carrying the grocery items from Chitrakonda daily market. The Maoists intercepted the boat at Kotagoda Ghat and looted the boat,” Meena said. (File Photo)

Maoists allegedly looted at least two vessel-loads of grocery items which were being sent to a BSF camp at Kunturpadar in the cut-off area of Malkangiri district, polcie said. Malkangiri superintendent of police Jagmohan Meena told reporters that a group of rebels allegedly attacked the country-made boats carrying the grocery items near Totapadar, thrashed policemen and looted the food items, .

“Two private boats were carrying the grocery items from Chitrakonda daily market. The Maoists intercepted the boat at Kotagoda Ghat and looted the boat,” Meena said. The BSF detained two persons from Kunturpadar village suspecting them to be Maoist sympathisers, Defence sources said.

