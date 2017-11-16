Eight security personnel injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Six CRPF personnel, one each of district police and Jharkhand Jaguar sustained injuries in the explosions.(File Photo) Six CRPF personnel, one each of district police and Jharkhand Jaguar sustained injuries in the explosions.(File Photo)

At least eight security personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police sustained injuries in a fierce encounter with Maoists, during which the latter exploded several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Burha Pahar area of Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Thursday afternoon. The condition of the injured was reported to be out of danger. They have been airlifted to Ranchi, where they have been admitted to Medica Hospital.

The joint teams of CRPF and the Jharkhand Police have been carrying out operations against the Maoists in Burha Pahar area on Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border for the past many months.

According to the police, around 2.15 pm, it was during the search and combing operations that Maoists exploded several land mines, following which there was fierce exchange between the security personnel and the Maoists.

“At least six personnel of CRPF and one each of district police and Jharkhand Jaguar sustained injuries in the explosions. Nevertheless, our forces continued with their operation during which many naxals are suspected to have been injured. Some could be dead also,” said a police official.

A senior police official said that Captain Sheel Priya Verma of Jharkhand Police, the man who flew the chopper to the Burha Pahar area, showed exemplary courage in managing to evacuate the injured personnel to Ranchi.

“In the conditions prevailing there, it was an extremely brave act and, for this, the Director General of Police has given a commendation letter immediately. The operation has been continuing in the past some time and search and combing operations are still on. Currently, the Jharkhand Police, the CRPF and the Chhattisgarh Police are present around the Burha Pahar and the operations are on,” said the official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd